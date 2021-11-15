Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover Metallica’s “Master of Puppets”

Robert Fripp and Toyah began their Sunday Lunch series during the pandemic, where they performed covers -- everything from pop to punk to metal to prog -- usually in their kitchen, and often with help from guitarist Sidney Jake. The videos were theatrical, more than a little bawdy, and fun. But ever since Fripp went back on tour with King Crimson, Sunday Lunch's have gotten weirder, taking on more of a performative, kinky karaoke vibe. This week's is Metallica's "Master of Puppets" and has Toyah as a literal puppetmaster, pulling the strings on Fripp with paddles made from rolling pins. Fripp pleads "Help!" to the camera. If nothing else, the couple seem to be enjoying themselves. Watch below.

Earlier this year, Toyah, Robert and Sidney covered Metallica's "Enter Sandman."

