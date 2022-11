This week on their Sunday Lunch series, Toyah and King Crimson's Robert Fripp take on Metallica's Kill 'Em All classic,"Seek & Destroy." It's pretty no-nonsense, though Toyah does work in just a little squeaky Christmas cheer in the chorus. Watch that below.

In 2023, Toyah and Robert will head out on the Sunday Lunch Tour.

Pick up King Crimson's classic In the Court of the Crimson King and Metallica's Kill 'Em All on vinyl.