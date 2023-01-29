Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover Mötley Crüe’s “Shout at the Devil”

This week, Toyah and King Crimson's Robert Fripp head to the Sunset Strip for a little classic early-'80s L.A. glam metal. "It's a hair-fest," Toyah notes as they take on the title track to Mötley Crüe's 1983 album Shout at the Devil and Robert's flowing pink locks look good blowing in the breeze of their kitchen. Watch that below.

This fall, Toyah and Robert will head out on the Sunday Lunch Tour.

Pick up King Crimson's classic In the Court of the Crimson King on vinyl. Grab classic Crüe vinyl, too.