Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover Pantera’s “5 Minutes Alone”

This week on Toyah and Robert Fripp's "Sunday Lunch" covers series they take on Pantera's classic "5 Minutes Alone" from their 1994 #1 album Far Beyond Driven. They only needed about two minutes, however. Toyah is ready for the ring with boxing gloves on, and Robert looks like he'd been on the losing end of a fight. Watch, along with Pantera's original video, below.

In 2023, Toyah and Robert will head out on the Sunday Lunch Tour in 2023 but before that Robert will be on a speaking tour of North America starting September 16.

