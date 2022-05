"My wife is having a kitchen jog for this week's Toyah & Robert's Sunday Lunch," King Crimson's Robert Fripp says at the end of this week's video with Toyah Wilcox. They had also just covered Queens of the Stone Age's 2002 hit "No One Knows" which they've titled "I Don't Know Why" on the YouTube page. Why? No one knows! watch below.

