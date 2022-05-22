Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover Radiohead’s “Creep”

It's a so fuckin'/very special edition of Toyah and Robert Fripp's "Sunday Lunch" cover series as they cover Radiohead's classic 1992 single "Creep." No mohawk today for Robert, Toyah makes interesting use of what they call "cling film" in the UK, and this week's cupboard sign is "Fripp's A Creep." Watch the video, and the video for Radiohead's original, below.

Last week they covered Garbage’s “I Think I’m Paranoid.”

