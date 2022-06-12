Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name”

This week Toyah & Robert Fripp are getting angry on their Sunday Lunch covers series, taking on Rage Against the Machine's fiery debut single from 1992, "Killing in the Name." Robert has the drop-D riff down cold, and Toyah brings her usual theatricality to this one via some free-flowing blood-red paint. This week's cupboard posters: "The Revolution is When U Change Your Mind" and "Gill Scott Heron." Watch that and the video for RATM's original -- which turns 30 this year -- below.

You can pick up King Crimson's In the Court of the Crimson King on vinyl in the BV shop.

Meanwhile, Rage Against the Machine's tour with Run the Jewels will finally get underway July and includes five nights at NYC's Madison Square Garden in August.