Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover Rammstein’s “Keine Lust”

It's Oktoberfest in July on Toyah and King Crimson's Robert Fripp's Sunday Lunch series as this week they take on Rammstein's 2005 single "Keine Lust." Robert's dekked out in lederhosen, while Toyah keeps spilling her steins. Their kitchen will need to be mopped after this one. Watch below.

In other news, Toyah and Robert will head out on the Sunday Lunch Tour in 2023 but before that Robert will be on a speaking tour of North America.

Meanwhile, Rammstein released a new album in April and will be touring this fall.

Pick up King Crimson's classic In the Court of the Crimson King on vinyl.