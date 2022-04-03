Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Can’t Stop”

This week Toyah and Robert Fripp find eastside love living on the west end in their Sunday Lunch covers series, taking on Red Hot Chili Peppers' 2003 hit "Can't Stop." Fripp really nails the Gang of Four-y riff, and this week's cupboard sign is "Red Hot Fripp A-Licious." Watch below.

Catch up on Toyah and Robert's Sunday Lunch series here.

Meanwhile, Red Hot Chili Peppers just released Unlimited Love, the first album to feature guitarist John Frusciante in 16 years. Read our review.