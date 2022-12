Tis the season for Toyah and Robert Fripp to start doing holiday songs on their Sunday Lunch series and this week it's classic "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" which was written by Johnny Marks (who's penned many famous yuletide songs) and first recorded by Brenda Lee. Watch that below.

In 2023, Toyah and Robert will head out on the Sunday Lunch Tour.

