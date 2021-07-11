Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover Sex Pistols’ “Pretty Vacant”

Toyah and Robert Fripp's "Sunday Lunch" covers series continued this week with the them taking on Sex Pistols' classic "Pretty Vacant. It's all very "punk," with everyone sporting mohawks -- Robert's is dayglo green -- and Toyah's got safety pins as earrings. You'll always find them out to lunch and they have the utensils to prove it. Watch below.

Last week's "Sunday Lunch" was System of a Down.

Robert Fripp will be on tour with King Crimson later this month.