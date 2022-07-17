Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover Slipknot’s “Psychosocial”

This week Toyah and King Crimson's Robert Fripp take on Slipknot's 2008 single "Psychosocial" for their weekly Sunday Lunch series. Robert is sporting a very Corey Taylor-esque mask while Toyah wields an electric hand mixer. Their cupboard sign this week: "Every Note is Hope." Watch that and Slipknot's original "Psychosocial" video below.

In other news, Robert Fripp talked with Rolling Stone this week about the new King Crimson documentary In the Court of the Crimson King, saying that they're not sure who will be distributing it -- maybe themselves -- but it should be out in October regardless.

He also talked a little about his and Toyah's 2023 Sunday Lunch tour, saying that it “will be telling the story of the ‘Sunday Lunch’ while also rocking out on the classic hits. I’m getting the opportunity to play lots of great rock riffs I was never able to play in King Crimson.” Sadly, for many fans of the couple's kitchen antics, will be UK only. Folks in the US and Canada can, however, catch him on his speaking tour, answering fan questions and more.

As for King Crimson touring plans, Fripp tells RS there are “no plans at all," adding, “I think we have to view the reality of the age of the people involved. Two of us are 76, and shortly three will be. So going out for eight weeks to do performances of three hours and 20 minutes is a very big ask. It takes me six months to get ready as a player. King Crimson guitar parts for me are the Olympics of guitar playing. And being asked to do athletic feats that I was doing 40 or 50 years ago, that’s also a big ask.”

You can pick up King Crimson's In the Court of the Crimson King on vinyl in the BV shop.

Slipknot played Brooklyn in the Spring.