Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover System of a Down’s “Chop Suey!”

This week on Toyah & Robert Fripp's "Sunday Lunch" covers series they take on System of a Down's 2001 single "Chop Suey!" Both Toyah and Robert are decked out in facepaint this week, and Robert is sporting a tank top and hand-drawn tattoos a la Daron Malakian in addition to the mohawk he's had for a while. (They also blurred-out Toyah's sheer top.) "The kitchen trio are back and this really is a belter," say Toyah and Robert. Watch below.

Last week, Toyah and Robert tackled Aerosmith's "Love in an Elevator."

Robert Fripp will be on tour with King Crimson later this month.

Get System of a Down's Toxicity , which contains the original "Chop Suey," on vinyl in the BrooklynVegan Shop, along with a few other band albums.