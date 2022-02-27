Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover The Black Keys’ “Lonely Boy”

This week on their "Sunday Lunch" covers series, Toyah and King Crimson's Robert Fripp knock out The Black Keys' 2011 hit "Lonely Boy." Robert offers up rare backing vocals on this one and Toyah, ever literal with her props, wields a giant clock face while the handmade poster on their cupboard reads "Fripp O'Clock." For fans of flubs, bloopers and outtakes, this week's video also pulls back the curtain a little. Watch below.

Robert's band King Crimson are the subject of a new documentary that will premiere at SXSW. You can pick up King Crimson's In the Court of the Crimson King on vinyl in the BV shop.