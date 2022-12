Toyah and Robert Fripp tend to take on hard-rocking songs on their Sunday Lunch covers series, but this week they've turned to Swedish pop perfectionists The Cardigans and their 1998 single "My Favourite Game." Watch that, and The Cardigans' original video, below.

In 2023, Toyah and Robert will head out on the Sunday Lunch Tour.

