For this week's Sunday Lunch, Toyah and King Crimson's Robert Fripp are dipping deep, covering The Cramps' 1985 sleazy psychobilly classic "Can Your Pussy Do the Dog?" No surprise, Toyah and Robert are appropriately dressed in feline and canine costumes. Watch below.

In 2023, Toyah and Robert will head out on the Sunday Lunch Tour.

