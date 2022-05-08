Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover The Cranberries’ “Zombie”

In another tribute to the the people of Ukraine, Toyah and King Crimson's Robert Fripp have covered The Cranberries' 1994 anti-war protest anthem "Zombie." For this one, there is a poster on their kitchen cupboard that says "Every Child is Sacred" while Fripp said, "Hope and love to children in danger everywhere." You can watch that below.

Toyah and Robert previously covered Living Colour's "Cult of Personality" in solidarity with Ukraine.

