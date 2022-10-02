Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover The Killers’ “Mr Brightside” with Chesney Hawkes

Robert Fripp is still in North America on his That Awful Man Q&A tour, so this week's Toyah & Robert's Sunday Lunch is another of Chesney Hawkes' visits to their kitchen. This week it's The Killers' "Mr Brightside and Chesney belts this one out as Toyah and Robert leap and pirouette in the background. Oh, and everyone involved is wearing a tutu. Watch below.

The Killers were in NYC this weekend, performing "Mr Brightside" and bringing out Bruce Springsteen and Johnny Marr at two Madison Square Garden Shows.

While Robert is in North America for his tour, he's doing video diaries via his Robert At Home series. This week's is mostly from NYC's City Winery, but also some footage from a hotel where he had to isolate after catching Covid, featuring a guitar lesson and a report on the less than ideal bus situation in which he's touring. Watch that below.