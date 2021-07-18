Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover The Kinks’ “You Really Got Me”

This week on their Sunday Lunch covers series, Toyah and Robert Fripp take on The Kinks' classic "You Really Got Me" which veers a little more towards Van Halen's version. Toyah belts it out while balancing a couple champagne flutes that never seem to topple over, while Robert and masked guitarist Sidney Jake rock out one of the most famous riffs of all time.

After this week's cover, they've attached a made-at-home video for Toyah's new single "Zoom Zoom" from her upcoming album Posh Pop. Watch below.

Last week, they covered The Sex Pistols' "Pretty Vacant."