Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover The Offspring’s “The Kids Aren’t All Right”

Toyah and Robert Fripp are back in the swing of things for 2023 and this week on their Sunday Lunch covers series, "Its a proper loud one...as they take on this true anthem!!" The true anthem in question is The Offspring's "The Kids Aren't Alright." Watch that and the Offspring's original video below.

Later this year, Toyah and Robert will head out on the Sunday Lunch Tour.

