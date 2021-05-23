Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover The Scorpions’ “Rock You Like a Hurricane”

For this week's "Sunday Lunch" covers series, Toyah and husband Robert Fripp (of King Crimson) cover The Scorpions' 1984 hit "Rock You Like a Hurricane." As they note, this performance features "a twist of the feline variety" -- aka Toyah's got a bit of a Catwoman thing going on and she's also armed with a whip for well-timed percussive cracks. (The sign on their kitchen cupboard this week read's "FRIPP's MA BITCH.") Robert's sporting some eye makeup -- and it's all inspired by The Scorpions' original video for the song. As usual, enigmatic guitarist Sydney Jake is rocking his own style. Watch their cover and the original Scorpions' video below.

Last week was Robert's birthday and his and Toyah's anniversary and they covered "Born to Be Wild."