Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover The Stooges’ “I Wanna Be Your Dog”

After a few months of weird karaoke while King Crimson were on tour, and then very silly holiday sing-a-longs, Toyah and Robert Fripp are finally back to covering songs in their kitchen. This week's Sunday Lunch has them taking on The Stooges' classic "I Wanna Be Your Dog," with Fripp giving a good punk scowl as he plays the iconic descending riff, and Toyah making good use of a prop bone. Question: Do you think they buy this stuff just for the videos or they have it laying around the house?

Watch below.

Pick up King Crimson's classic In the Court of King Crimson in the BV shop.

You can also grab classic Stooges and Iggy Pop albums on vinyl in the BV shop.