This week Toyah and Robert Fripp move out of the kitchen and into the dining room and onto the dining room table for a rendition of The Velvet Underground's "Venus in Furs." "Toyah will do almost anything to get out of cooking," Robert exclaims. Watch below.

This fall, Toyah and Robert will head out on the Sunday Lunch Tour.

