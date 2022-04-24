Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover The Who’s “Won’t Get Fooled Again”

For this week's edition of their Sunday Lunch covers series, Toyah and King Crimson's Robert Fripp are reaching into the Classic Rock annals -- and CSI theme song depository -- for The Who's "Won't Get Fooled Again." They're also opened up their vault of "classic bloopers" for a few goofs, which you can watch at the end of the video. Check that out below.

