Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover ZZ Top’s “Sharp Dressed Man”

This week on Robert Fripp and Toyah's "Sunday Lunch" series, they take on ZZ Top's Eliminator classic "Sharp Dressed Man." Robert Fripp is always a sharp-dressed man but he is come undone, and gets to flex his comic chops, by Toyah's flasher antics in this one. "ROBERT FRIPP IS FINALLY BROKEN!!!" they write in the YouTube description. At the end, masked guitarist Sidney Jake says to the camera, "Do your parents behave like this?" (The couple have no children, by the way.) You can watch below.

Last week's "Sunday Lunch" was a cover of Black Sabbath's "Paranoid."