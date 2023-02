Usually Toyah and King Crimson's Robert Fripp perform covers on their Sunday Lunch video series, but this week it's "Dance in the Hurricane," a song of Toyah's 2008 album, In the Court of the Crimson Queen. Watch that and listen to the album version below.

This fall, Toyah and Robert will head out on the Sunday Lunch Tour.

