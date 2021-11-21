Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp get in the holiday spirit with “Silent Night”

Toyah Wilcox and Robert Fripp's Sunday Lunch video series has hit the holiday season and it looks like they're going to be offering Sing Alongs through the end of the year. Dressed in their Christmas best -- Robert has "GRINCH" written across his forehead -- they lead us through a rendition of classic hymn "Silent Night." Robert starts it off, Toyah can barely keep a straight face and things go pear-shaped pretty quickly from there. Watch below.