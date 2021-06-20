Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp knock out “Eye of the Tiger”

For this week's edition of their "Sunday Lunch" cover series from their kitchen, Robert Fripp and Toyah take on Survivor's 1982 hit "Eye of the Tiger," aka the theme song to Rocky III. Toyah dons boxing gloves while enigmatic guitarist Sidney Jake rocks out in a warm-up suite. Fripp, as usual, stays cool in the corner. You can watch that below.

As a bonus treat for Father's Day, Toyah Straps on an axe herself for what they call "Burning Guitars. Watch that below, too.

Last week, they covered The Eurythmics. Enjoy these while you can --Robert Fripp will be back on the road with King Crimson in July.