Happy New Year! Toyah and King Crimson's Robert Fripp are ringing in 2023, Sunday Lunch style, and ready to go, by covering Republica's 1996 dancerock hit. Watch that and Republica's original "Ready to Go" video below.

In 2023, Toyah and Robert will head out on the Sunday Lunch Tour.

Pick up King Crimson's classic In the Court of the Crimson King on vinyl.

KING CRIMSON, ROBERT FRIPP, TOYAH, TOYAH AND ROBERT FRIPP