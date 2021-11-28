Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp sing “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

Toyah and Robert Fripp are in Holiday Sing-A-Long mode on their Sunday Lunch series. "Christmas is almost upon us, and the Frippcox household are ready to teach the nation another festive fave," they write, "perhaps somebody should teach it to them first!!" The problem doesn't seem to be no knowing this one, but in-ear monitors might help as they fall behind the music just a touch as it goes on." As sweetly innocent as these holiday clips are, the Sunday Lunch series continues to be wild to see prog rock icon Robert Fripp delight in pure silliness. Watch below.

