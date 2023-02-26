Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp’s “Bloopers & Bolløck$”

Toyah and King Crimson's Robert Fripp are consummate professionals but occasionally they require second takes on their Sunday Lunch video series. This week it's a peek behind the curtain: "Things don’t always go to plan in the kitchen when Toyah & Robert cook up their Sunday Lunch creations. Enjoy this helping of bloopers from times when it all went to BolløcK$!" Watch that below.

This fall, Toyah and Robert will head out on the Sunday Lunch Tour.

