Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp’s Sunday Lunch “Bollocks Part 2″ bloopers

Toyah and King Crimson's Robert Fripp are professionals, each with over 40 years in the business, but that doesn't mean they don't sometimes mess up. This week on their Sunday Lunch YouTube series, they take us behind the curtain again for a few outtakes where something goes wrong, be it a bum note or a wardrobe malfunction. "Bollocks!" they yell, and do it again. Watch below.

This fall, Toyah and Robert will head out on the Sunday Lunch Tour.

Pick up King Crimson's classic In the Court of the Crimson King on vinyl.