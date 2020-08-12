Watch Trail of Dead perform live from Austin, ahead of this week’s stream benefitting record stores

As mentioned, ...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead have been doing a series of full-band livestreams and selling exclusive merch to support music venues and independent record stores. They've done two already and their final one is on Friday (8/14) at 9 PM ET from the Mosaic Sound Collective studio, where Trail of Dead recorded this year's X: The Godless Void and Other Stories. That one will benefit a series of independent record stores, and you can choose the one you'd like to support when you purchase tickets (for $9) at trailofdead.com/livestream.

Meanwhile, to get a taste of what to expect, we're premiering archived video of the performance of "Prince With a Thousand Enemies" -- a deep cut off their 1998 self-titled debut album that they hadn't performed in ten years -- from the first livestream, which was filmed on July 31 at Safehouse in East Austin. The video is drenched in red, hazy light, and even without a live audience, Trail of Dead (most of whom were wearing facemasks) rocked out and sounded as intense as they usually do at their IRL live shows. Watch below.

