Watch Trail of Dead’s occult-themed new video for “All Who Wander”

...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead have made a new video for "All Who Wander" off 2020's X: The Godless Void and Other Stories, and it's a sepia-toned clip that splices together performance footage with scenes from a hedonistic occult party, as Jason Reece explains: "It is a vision quest, A fever dream of sorts. A shadowy figure wanders the shadow plane and stumbles upon a hedonistic occult who seem to be having a really good time with a wonderful meal of amazing delights and flowing wine. ‘Do you have love for the creatures of the night?’ begs the question. The answer is to be found somewhere on this journey. Directed by our own Conrad Keely, it is a Jodorowskyian moment of time warping. Be kind rewind."

John Aymong, who edited the video, adds, "For this video, I used disparate video footage shot by the band at various points of production for X: the Godless Void. I selected and treated moments to fit the tone and timing of each song section. My process provided points at which the viewer can form narrative strands. However, as the spirit of the original filming was about capturing visual motifs that resonated with the overall album, I also wanted to leave things open enough so that the imagery could simply be enjoyed as a lyrical flow." The video premieres below.

As mentioned, Trail of Dead are doing a West Coast tour in December with support from Death Valley Girls. All dates and tickets here.