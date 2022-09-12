Watch trailer for new documentary on 2017 mass shooting at country fest Route 91 Harvest Festival

Paramount+ has released a trailer for its upcoming four-part documentary 11 Minutes, which details the tragic 2017 mass shooting at Las Vegas' Route 91 Harvest Festival. It was the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, leaving 58 dead and 500 injured. An FBI investigation in 2019 found no "single or clear motivating factor" behind the shooting, with FBI agent Aaron Rouse telling The Associated Press, "It was all about doing the maximum amount of damage and him obtaining some form of infamy."

The documentary, directed by Jeff Zimbalist, will feature the first in-depth interview with Jason Aldean, who was onstage when the shooting began. Also interviewed were concert-goers, emergency trauma teams, first responders, police, and FBI agents. Additional footage was drawn from over 200 hours of cell phone video as well as police bodycam feeds.

11 Minutes comes out on September 27, during the week of the fifth anniversary of the shooting. Watch the trailer below.