Watch Trent Reznor’s Nine Inch Nails Rock Hall acceptance, Iggy Pop’s induction speech

As people took to the streets all around the country to celebrate the defeat of Trump, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame held its virtual induction ceremony on Saturday (11/7). This year's inductees were Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex, Whitney Houston and The Doobie Brothers. You can watch the full ceremony on HBO Max.

Nine Inch Nails were inducted by Iggy Pop, whose speech (which you can read in full below) read in part, "[Listening to Nine Inch Nails' music] is a focused and relentless process of emotional destruction, which paints a portrait of pain, pressure, and dissatisfaction. It’s the soundtrack to the dark and lonely party that was beginning to play out in America at that period, so I would call it not industrial, but the sound of industro, digital ambition." Iggy also spoke about seeing the NIN tour with Bowie in the '90s: "I’d seen the same thing accomplished in different ways by T. Rex at Wembley, Nirvana at the Pyramid Club, and Bob Dylan in ’65. This is the mark of the master artist—simply to connect."

St. Vincent was also among those to speak about NIN, and she said that they "made heavy, corrosive, industrial goth music massively popular, and made it something that suburban kids were wearing T-shirts of." Miley Cyrus, Rick Rubin, and Saul Williams spoke about their influence as well.

In Trent Reznor's acceptance speech (which you can also read in full below), he said in part, "What a disorienting, strange year we find ourselves in. [...] Even now, music’s always been the thing that keeps me going, and, as an artist, I think the most significant accomplishment or feeling is realizing something you’ve created from a fragile and intimate place has reached out and resonated and affected someone else, possibly changing how they see the world. So as to whatever being in a hall of fame means, thank you for the recognition."

Trent also introduced the other NIN members who were inducted (and who spoke about the induction ahead of the ceremony), and he thanked several other musicians he worked with over the years, as well as the "strong collection of people around me that’ve offered everything from encouragement to guidance to a kick in the ass when needed."

Watch Trent's speech and read the transcription of his and Iggy's speeches below. Watch the full special on HBO Max.

The Rock Hall also included a tribute to Eddie Van Halen with Slash, Kirk Hammett, and Tom Morello; Jay-Z, Nas, Diddy, and others honored Biggie; and Depeche Mode's giddy acceptance speech.

IGGY POP'S INDUCTION SPEECH

When I first heard about Nine Inch Nails and heard a little of their music I thought, “Well who is this guy?” So I took a look, and I saw a face straight out of 15th century Spain. I think Trent could’ve played Zorro. If he’d been alive at the right time, I think he could’ve been painted by Velasquez or El Greco, and his portrait would probably be hanging in the Prado today. Listening to Nine Inch Nails’ music, which is so often called industrial, I actually hear a lot of funk. Just listen to “Closer,” and the foundation could be Stevie Wonder or George Clinton. But on top of that is a focused and relentless process of emotional destruction, which paints a portrait of pain, pressure, and dissatisfaction. It’s the soundtrack to the dark and lonely party that was beginning to play out in America at that period, so I would call it not industrial, but the sound of industro, digital ambition. I went to the Nine Inch Nails show at the Forum in Los Angeles—the one together with David Bowie—and Trent held the center of that room just by being a kind of dark spot hunched behind the mic. I’d seen the same thing accomplished in different ways by T. Rex at Wembley, Nirvana at the Pyramid Club, and Bob Dylan in ’65. This is the mark of the master artist—simply to connect. The controversial and brilliant French novelist Michel Houellebecq when asked the secret to his success said, “It’s easy, just tell the truth.” Listening to Nine Inch Nails feels like hearing the truth, so it gets you a little bit closer to God. It is my honor to assist in inducting Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

TRENT REZNOR'S ACCEPTANCE SPEECH