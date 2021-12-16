Watch Turnstile bring “Mystery” and “TLC” to ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

Fresh off releasing the best punk album of 2021 with Glow On, Turnstile made their late night TV debut on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night (12/15). Not only was it a rare late night appearance by a punk band (for 2021's standards), it was an even rarer appearance for a hardcore band, and Turnstile brought it, tearing up the Seth Meyers stage with a seamless back-to-back performance of "Mystery" and "T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection" (just like on the original Turnstile Love Connection EP). It was awesome to see, and you can watch it for yourself below.

The performance gave just a little taste of how great of a live band Turnstile are, and you can really experience it when they hit the road for a headlining tour in 2022. That includes sold-out two-night stands in NYC, LA, San Francisco, DC, and more. All dates are listed below.

TURNSTILE: 2022 TOUR

NORTH AMERICAN DATES

2/22 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

2/23 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

2/24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo (SOLD OUT)

2/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo (SOLD OUT)

4/25 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre (SOLD OUT)

4/26 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre (SOLD OUT)

4/27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell (SOLD OUT)

4/29 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theatre (SOLD OUT)

4/30 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox (SOLD OUT)

5/2 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)

5/4 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theatre

5/6 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

5/7 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

5/9 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (SOLD OUT)

5/10 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl (SOLD OUT)

5/12 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

5/13 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater (SOLD OUT)

5/14 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada Theater**

5/17 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre (SOLD OUT)

5/18 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

5/19 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Theatre (SOLD OUT)

5/21 - Worcester, MA – Palladium (SOLD OUT)

5/22 - Queens, NY - Knockdown Center* (SOLD OUT)

5/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

5/24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia (SOLD OUT)

5/26 - Washington, DC- 9:30 Club (SOLD OUT)

5/29 - Washington, DC- 9:30 Club (SOLD OUT)

2/22 – 2/25 with Citizen and Coco & Clair Clair

4/26 – 5/29 with Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, and Truth Cult

* With Beach Fossils and Special Interest (no Citizen, Ceremony, etc)

**No Ceremony

EUROPE/UK DATES

Sat, JAN 29, 2022 Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom

Tue, FEB 1, 2022 Roundhouse London, United Kingdom

Thu, FEB 3, 2022 O2 Forum Kentish Town London, United Kingdom

Sat, FEB 5, 2022 The Refectory, University of Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom

Mon, FEB 7, 2022 Palladium Cologne Cologne, Germany

Tue, FEB 8, 2022 Patronaat Haarlem, Netherlands

Wed, FEB 9, 2022 Astra Kulturhaus Berlin, Germany

Thu, FEB 10, 2022 Conne Island Leipzig, Germany

Fri, FEB 11, 2022 Gruenspan Hamburg, Germany

Sat, FEB 12, 2022 MOD Hasselt, Belgium

Tue, FEB 15, 2022 Élysée Montmartre Paris, France

Sun, JUN 5, 2022 Primavera Sound 2022 Sant Adrià De Besòs, Spain

Thu, JUN 23, 2022 Hellfest 2022 Clisson, France

Fri, JUN 24, 2022 Outbreak Festival 2022 Manchester, United Kingdom

Fri, JUN 24, 2022 Jera On Air Festival 2022 Ysselsteyn, Netherlands

Fri, JUL 8, 2022 Ruisrock 2022 Turku, Finland

Sat, JUL 16, 2022 Lollapalooza Paris 2022 Paris, France