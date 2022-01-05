Watch Turnstile reinvent 7 ‘Glow On’ songs for an NPR Tiny Desk Concert

The first NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert of 2022 comes from the makers of our favorite album of 2021: Turnstile. The hardcore visionaries played a 17-minute, seven-song set of Glow On songs, backed by colorful wall of stuffed animals, and the usually-manic frontman Brendan Yates took a break from his usual role of running around stage to perform the set sitting down at a Rhodes keyboard. As most Tiny Desk concerts are, the set's a little more stripped-back than what you'd expect from Turnstile, but they still manage to capture their usual energy. And they have fun with it, working in hand claps and auxiliary percussion and using the intimate setting to really let their vocal harmonies soar. Some of the songs are pretty similar to the Glow On versions, but "Mystery" gets a drastic (and awesome) reinvention. Watch the full set (shot by hate5six's Sunny Singh) below.

Turnstile, who also recently brought their incendiary live show to Late Night with Seth Meyers, will be back to play in a city near you in person on their 2022 headlining tour, which has been selling out quick. All dates and tickets here.

Setlist

"ENDLESS"

"UNDERWATER BOI"

"BLACKOUT"

"DON'T PLAY"

"MYSTERY"

"T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)"

"ALIEN LOVE CALL"