Watch Turnstile’s fiery four-song ‘Kimmel’ performance

Turnstile continued their quest to bring punk rock back to national television last night (3/2). Having played Seth Meyers in December, they hit Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night for a rip-roaring performance of "Mystery" off their excellent 2021 album Glow On. That was the only song they played on TV, but they also did a web-exclusive performance where they tore through three more songs from the album: "Blackout," "Don't Play," and "Holiday." Late night performances obviously aren't the same as actual live music, but Turnstile really treated the Kimmel stage like one of their shows, going as hard as ever and getting a sizable portion of the studio audience banging their heads. Watching it is getting me really excited for their upcoming tour. Check it out below.

Turnstile's entirely sold-out tour hits NYC on 5/22 at Knockdown Center and 5/23 at Brooklyn Steel. They're also playing Coachella. All dates are listed below.

Update: Turnstile upgraded their Milwaukee show to a larger venue.

Earlier this week, Kimmel hosted Mitski and Avril Lavigne.

Turnstile -- 2022 Tour Dates

4/16 - Indio, CA @ Coachella #

4/23 - Indio, CA @ Coachella #

4/25 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre (SOLD OUT)

4/26 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre (SOLD OUT)

4/27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell (SOLD OUT)

4/29 - Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw Theatre (SOLD OUT)

4/30 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox (SOLD OUT)

5/2 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)

5/4 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre (SOLD OUT)

5/6 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

5/7 - Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live (SOLD OUT)

5/9 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (SOLD OUT)

5/10 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl (SOLD OUT)

5/12 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club (VENUE UPGRADED)

5/13 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater (SOLD OUT)

5/14 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater** (SOLD OUT)

5/17 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre (SOLD OUT)

5/18 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre (SOLD OUT)

5/19 - Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre (SOLD OUT)

5/21 - Worcester, MA @Palladium (SOLD OUT)

5/22 - Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center* (SOLD OUT)

5/23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

5/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia (SOLD OUT)

5/26 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (SOLD OUT)

5/29 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (SOLD OUT)