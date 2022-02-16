Watch Turnstile’s new video for “Underwater Boi”

Turnstile are still riding high off the release of Glow On (our favorite album of 2021), and as they gear up to play Coachella and go on a sold-out tour, they've now shared a new music video for its song "Underwater Boi." The video was created by drummer Daniel Fang within the world of the 2003 MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) "Second Life." Check it out below.

Turnstile's tour is with Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, and Truth Cult on most dates, including the show at Brooklyn Steel on 5/23, and they've also got another NYC show at Knockdown Center on 5/22 with Beach Fossils and Special Interest. All dates are listed below. Citizen and Ceremony also have some shows together throughout the tour (including Long Island and New Jersey).

Turnstile -- 2022 Tour Dates

2/22 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

2/23 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

2/24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo (SOLD OUT)

2/27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo (SOLD OUT)

4/16 - Indio, CA - Coachella #

4/23 - Indio, CA - Coachella #

4/25 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre (SOLD OUT)

4/26 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre (SOLD OUT)

4/27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell (SOLD OUT)

4/29 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theatre (SOLD OUT)

4/30 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox (SOLD OUT)

5/2 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)

5/4 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theatre (SOLD OUT)

5/6 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

5/7 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live (SOLD OUT)

5/9 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (SOLD OUT)

5/10 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl (SOLD OUT)

5/12 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave (VENUE UPGRADED)

5/13 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater (SOLD OUT)

5/14 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada Theater** (SOLD OUT)

5/17 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre (SOLD OUT)

5/18 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre (SOLD OUT)

5/19 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Theatre (SOLD OUT)

5/21 - Worcester, MA – Palladium (SOLD OUT)

5/22 - Queens, NY - Knockdown Center* (SOLD OUT)

5/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

5/24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia (SOLD OUT)

5/26 - Washington, DC- 9:30 Club (SOLD OUT)

5/29 - Washington, DC- 9:30 Club (SOLD OUT)

2/22 – 2/27 with Citizen and Coco & Clair Clair

4/26 – 5/29 with Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, and Truth Cult

* With Beach Fossils and Special Interest

**No Ceremony

# Festival