watch Tyler, the Creator’s fiery Grammys performance ft. Boyz II Men & Charlie Wilson + he won Best Rap Album

Tyler, the Creator was introduced by Trevor Noah (who joked that he used to try to go by "Trevor, the Creator") brought out Boyz II Men and The Gap Band's Charlie Wilson for his Grammys performance, which began with all four of his guests in matching suits singing Tyler's song "EARFQUAKE" around a trash can fire, and then it switched to Tyler alone on stage in his IGOR suit, standing in the middle of a mock street, lined by houses. H went into "NEW MAGIC WAND," and eventually, a bunch of Tyler/IGOR lookalike dancers all stormed the aisles and joined Tyler on stage, and Boyz II Men and Charlie Wilson showed back up to sing the hook about halfway through too. It all ended with no one left on stage, and all the houses lit up in flames. Pretty awesome! Watch below.

IGOR is up for won the award for Best Rap Album, beating out Dreamville, Meek Mill, 21 Savage, and YBN Cordae. Full list of nominees and winners here.

And here's Tyler on the red carpet:

Boyz II Men also aided host Alicia Keys in her Kobe Bryant tribute.