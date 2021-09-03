Watch UK blackened hardcore band Mastiff’s campy slasher flick video for “Midnight Creeper”

UK band Mastiff's new album Leave Me The Ashes Of The Earth comes out next week (9/10) via eOne (pre-order), and here's its latest single, "Midnight Creeper," along with its music video. The song is a genre-fluid metalpunk rager that touches on black, sludge, grind, and hardcore, and the video plays out like a campy, tongue-in-cheek slasher flick. The band says:

"Midnight Creeper" is one the most chaotic and savage moments of ‘Leave Me The Ashes Of The Earth’. Our mindset when writing it was something along the lines of ‘What if Will Haven was a grindcore band?!’, and we’re pretty happy with the results. The song originally had a whole extra part at the end, but after months sat on the song during the first lockdown in 2020, we revisited it and realised it was totally not needed, and that the grind part that ends the song now was a far more fitting way to disorient and bamboozle people.

Lyrically, "Midnight Creeper" is one of the more personal and angry tracks on ‘Leave Me…’, and deals pretty directly with a person who was very close to the band and that we all considered a friend, who was unceremoniously outed as a predator and a liar. The feeling of disgust and betrayal within our musical community hung over us for a long time, and we wanted to make a clear statement that we stand behind victims, we abhor abusers, and that consent is everything. That we picked one of our most brutal songs to convey that message seemed fitting, really.