Watch UK metalcore band Graphic Nature’s video for new song “Drain”

photo courtesy of the artist

UK metalcore band Graphic Nature recently released the single "Chokehold" on Rude Records, and now they've followed it with a second new single, "Drain." Frontman Harvey Freeman says, "'Drain' is about a female spectre called Death, a succubus of sorts. She entices you with her words in the hopes to try and convince you to take your own life. I like to see her as a representation of your darker thoughts; never being afraid of them, but always knowing they are there in the back of your mind. 'Drain' is a mantra to basically never listen to that voice in your head. Just keep moving forward towards the better days."

Sonically, both songs offer up a fresh spin on 2000s metalcore, with electronic flourishes and hints of nu metal in the mix, all done in a way that feels futuristic. We're premiering the video for "Drain," and you can watch that and the "Chokehold" video below.

Graphic Nature -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates
December 8 – Manchester, UK – Rebellion
December 9 – London, UK – Underworld

JANUARY 2022 with Vexxed
19 - Birmingham, Dead Wax
20 - Bristol, The Exchange
21.- London, The Black Heart
22 - Manchester, Satans Hollow
23.- Glasgow, Cathouse

