Watch UK metalcore band Graphic Nature’s video for new song “Drain”

UK metalcore band Graphic Nature recently released the single "Chokehold" on Rude Records, and now they've followed it with a second new single, "Drain." Frontman Harvey Freeman says, "'Drain' is about a female spectre called Death, a succubus of sorts. She entices you with her words in the hopes to try and convince you to take your own life. I like to see her as a representation of your darker thoughts; never being afraid of them, but always knowing they are there in the back of your mind. 'Drain' is a mantra to basically never listen to that voice in your head. Just keep moving forward towards the better days."

Sonically, both songs offer up a fresh spin on 2000s metalcore, with electronic flourishes and hints of nu metal in the mix, all done in a way that feels futuristic. We're premiering the video for "Drain," and you can watch that and the "Chokehold" video below.

Graphic Nature -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

December 8 – Manchester, UK – Rebellion

December 9 – London, UK – Underworld

JANUARY 2022 with Vexxed

19 - Birmingham, Dead Wax

20 - Bristol, The Exchange

21.- London, The Black Heart

22 - Manchester, Satans Hollow

23.- Glasgow, Cathouse

--

15 Seminal Albums From Metalcore's Second Wave (2000-2010)