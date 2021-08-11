Watch UK punks Harker’s new video for political protest song “Moriah”

UK punk/emo/post-hardcore band Harker have made a new video for "Moriah," a political ripper from last year's Axiom, released on Wiretap, Disconnect Disconnect, Shield Recordings, and Fixing A Whole (order yours). "'Moriah' is a song standing out against those who push oppression and fear onto others under false pretense of it being just, because of the badge they wear, or what counts as good morals according to their deity," the band tells us. "It’s every person’s responsibility to question these actions, and to act with compassion towards others." The video uses black and white images that tie directly into the lyrical content, as you can see for yourself below.