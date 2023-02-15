Watch UK ska-punks Faintest Idea’s video for new song “Kill Em Dead”

UK ska/street punk band Faintest Idea will release their first album in seven years, The Road To Sedition, on March 31 via TNSrecords (UK) and Jump Start Records (US) (pre-order). It includes their great 2022 single "Nose Dive," and we're now premiering the album's second single, "Kill Em Dead," along with its video. It's a gritty ripper in the classic UK street punk tradition, with super catchy ska parts in the mix and a powerful message directly inspired by various books and albums that have influenced Faintest Idea's politics. Vocalist Dani Rascal says, "Lyrically, the song is about educating yourself politically but not allowing yourself to become too dogmatic and rigid in your beliefs," adding, "Never stop asking questions, especially of those in any kind of authority." Check it out below. The song hits streaming services on Thursday (2/16) and you can pre-save it here.

Faintest Idea are also gearing up for their first-ever US tour, opening for The Slackers. Dates below.

Tracklist

1. The Machine Stops

2. Kill Em Dead

3. False Prophets

4. Nose Dive

5. Mutually Assured Confusion

6. Hoods Up Heads Down

7. Not Coming Back

8. War to the Palaces

9. Scream into the Void

10. Shell Shock

11. The End of 'The End of History'