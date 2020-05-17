watch unearthed ’90s footage of Jimmy Eat World, Mineral, Orchid, June of 44, Piebald, AVAIL & more

We mentioned earlier this year that tons of previously unreleased '90s-era live videos shot by the late NJ punk scene fixture Tim Morris were being digitized by Chris Haug and uploaded to a new YouTube channel. The first batch of uploads included videos by Samiam, Converge, Christie Front Drive, Portraits of Past, Unbroken, Hot Water Music, Deadguy, Earth Crisis, Braid, The Get Up Kids, and much more, and as promised, Chris continues to add more and more of Tim's amazing footage to the channel (like the Jawbreaker video we posted recently).

So many more incredible videos were added recently, including sets from Michigan's 1997 Mind Over Matter Fest by Jimmy Eat World, Mineral, The Promise Ring, Ted Leo's former band Chisel, and more; plus other '90s shows by Orchid, June of 44, Piebald, Lifetime, Hot Water Music, Deadguy, Kiss It Goodbye, AVAIL, Ignite, Mouthpiece, Converge, Weston, Chokehold, The Locust, and still more. You can watch all of those below, watch even more here, and stay tuned as more continue to get added.

In some related news, Deadguy are potentially reuniting, AVAIL did recently reunite, June of 44 are back and would have played NY & CT this month if not for coronavirus (let's hope those shows still happen!), and we interviewed post-Mineral band The Gloria Record about their new 20th anniversary reissue.

Check out those videos...

Jimmy Eat World @ Mind Over Matter Fest in Michigan - 3/8/1997

Mineral @ Mind Over Matter Fest in Michigan - 3/9/1997

The Promise Ring @ Mind Over Matter Fest in Michigan - 3/7/1997

Chisel @ Mind Over Matter Fest in Michigan - 3/8/1997

Orchid @ Louis St House in New Brunswick, NJ - 8/3/1998

June of 44 @ The Middle East - 12/2/1995

Piebald @ New Bedford Fest in MA - 3/23/1996

Lifetime @ CBGBs in NYC - 9/8/1996 & 67 Handy St in New Brunswick, NJ - 12/23/1995

Hot Water Music @ 67 Handy St in New Brunswick, NJ - 12/23/1995

Deadguy @ Cook College in NJ - 1/27/1995

Kiss It Goodbye @ First Unitarian Church in Philly - 5/31/1996

AVAIL @ Wetlands in NYC - 8/11/1996

Ignite @ 67 Handy St in New Brunswick, NJ

Mouthpiece @ Chatham Church - 6/24/1995

Converge at Mama Kin in Boston, MA - 4/14/1996

Weston @ Manhattan College - 3/4/1995

Chokehold @ New Bedford Fest in MA - 3/22/1996

The Locust @ Bates Lodge in Red Bank, NJ - 7/11/1996

--

Check out these much more recent photos of Jimmy Eat World at Brooklyn Steel in 2018:

