Watch Unwound play their official reunion tour kickoff show in Seattle (full video, setlist)
After playing a surprise warm-up show in Astoria, WA in late January, post-hardcore legends Unwound officially began their reunion tour in Seattle on Friday for the first of two nights at The Showbox. The group, which includes longtime members Sara Lund and Justin Trosper with Jared Warren (Karp, Melvins, Big Business), and Scott Seckington (Nocturnal Habits), played a 18-song, career-spanning set including "Corpse Pose," "Look a Ghost," "Kantina," and "Dragnalus."
According to Setlist.fm, The Showbox set also featured the first known performance of "Lady Elect" and the first performance of "Nervous Energy" since 1993. You can watch full video of the show recorded by Steve Boyle and check out the Showbox night 1 setlist below.
The tour includes Numero Group's 20th Anniversary party in Los Angeles later this month -- that also features Codeine, The Hated, Chisel, and more -- and three NYC dates in March. All dates are listed below.
SETLIST Unwound @ The Showbox, Seattle 2/3/2023 (via)
All Souls Day
Envelope
Hexenzsene
Look a Ghost
New Energy
Usual Dosage
Laugh Track
Corpse Pose
Scarlette
Disappoint
Swan
Dragnalus
Nervous Energy (First time since 1993)
Arboretum (First time since 2001)
Lady Elect (First known performance)
Valentine Card
Kantina
Were Are and Was or Is