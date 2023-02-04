Watch Unwound play their official reunion tour kickoff show in Seattle (full video, setlist)

After playing a surprise warm-up show in Astoria, WA in late January, post-hardcore legends Unwound officially began their reunion tour in Seattle on Friday for the first of two nights at The Showbox. The group, which includes longtime members Sara Lund and Justin Trosper with Jared Warren (Karp, Melvins, Big Business), and Scott Seckington (Nocturnal Habits), played a 18-song, career-spanning set including "Corpse Pose," "Look a Ghost," "Kantina," and "Dragnalus."

According to Setlist.fm, The Showbox set also featured the first known performance of "Lady Elect" and the first performance of "Nervous Energy" since 1993. You can watch full video of the show recorded by Steve Boyle and check out the Showbox night 1 setlist below.

The tour includes Numero Group's 20th Anniversary party in Los Angeles later this month -- that also features Codeine, The Hated, Chisel, and more -- and three NYC dates in March. All dates are listed below.

SETLIST Unwound @ The Showbox, Seattle 2/3/2023 (via)

All Souls Day

Envelope

Hexenzsene

Look a Ghost

New Energy

Usual Dosage

Laugh Track

Corpse Pose

Scarlette

Disappoint

Swan

Dragnalus

Nervous Energy (First time since 1993)

Arboretum (First time since 2001)

Lady Elect (First known performance)

Valentine Card

Kantina

Were Are and Was or Is