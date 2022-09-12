Watch Vermin Womb’s new “Boiled World” video + tour with Full of Hell & Blood Incantation starts this week

Denver deathgrinders Vermin Womb (who are fronted by Primitive Man's Ethan McCarthy) recently released their killer new LP Retaliation on Closed Casket Activities, and now we're premiering the video for "Boiled World." It's made up of static-y, multi-color, VHS-era-looking footage that's just as whiplash-inducing as the song itself. The band says:

The lyrics behind "Boiled World" are at their core about the rising temperature of life on the earth not only from global warming but the clear rise in authoritarianism and the whisperings of a new American civil war. Add on the threat of global nuclear warfare, supply chain issues, water and resource wars, environmental catastrophes, corporations' continual assault on the earth via pollution for the sake of industry. The rich and powerful are poorly running AND raping the only earth we have left to death and are going to leave us with its disgusting, bloated, and polluted corpse. The common person is nothing but a wounded beast in the field surrounded by their own problems that will eventually be overtaken by the greater problems of the world at large. This is the palette. Now imagine human eyes widening at unstoppable and once unfathomable ruin/chaos. The urge to help your fellow man is non-existent because it is not an option anymore. "Fellow man" isn't even a thing. Humanity is a dead animal on a barren rock.

Watch the video and stream the full album below.

Vermin Womb made their live return at Oblivion Access in Austin in May (check out pictures below) and are also gearing up to open the Blood Incantation / Full of Hell co-headlining tour, alongside Mortuous (whose new album Upon Desolation drops this Friday) and God Is War. The tour begins Tuesday (9/13) in Denver and hits NYC's Brooklyn Monarch on October 6. All dates are listed below.

Full of Hell / Blood Incantation / Vermin Womb / Mortuous / God Is War -- 2022 Tour Dates

9/13 Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater

9/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

9/15 Boise, ID @ The Olympic

9/16 Portland, OR @ Dante's

9/17 Seattle, WA @ Substation

9/20 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

9/21 Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

9/22 Santa Ana, CA @ The Constellation Room

9/23 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

9/24 Mesa, AZ @ Nile Underground

9/25 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

9/26 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

9/28 Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

9/29 St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

9/30 Chicago, IL @ Reggies

10/1 Cincinnati, OH @ Legends

10/2 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

10/3 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk

10/4 New Haven, CT @ State House

10/5 Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East

10/6 Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch

10/7 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

