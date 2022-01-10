Watch veteran trumpet player Mac Gollehon’s new video starring Big Pussy from The Sopranos

Having released a collaborative album with Gridfailure last year, veteran trumpet player Mac Gollehon (who's played on records by David Bowie, Duran Duran, Chic, Blondie, and more) is releasing a new solo album, The End Is The Beginning, which was engineered, recorded, mixed, and "conceptualized with" Gridfailure's David Brenner, who also provided field recordings/samples, design, and visuals. It arrives February 4 via Nefarious Industries (pre-order). We're premiering the title track, along with its music video, which takes its inspiration from mob films (in a grainy, B-movie type of way), and it stars and features direction by someone who knows a thing or two about mob films: Vincent Pastore, aka Big Pussy from The Sopranos. The description reads:

The “The End Is The Beginning” video showcases Gollehon as a deranged hitman, unleashed by the crime boss played by his friend Vincent Pastore, leaving a destructive path of crime and murder across NYC. The lead scene was directed by Pastore, filmed in the Bronx, and features two students from his acting workshop, Joe Ferraro and Lou Vitulli. The rest of the video was filmed and edited by Tyler Adams, directed by Adams and Gollehon, and completed with post-production effects by David Brenner.

About the song, Mac adds, "Any hour to be devoured, in the brutal world of hitters, who hits first? Are you in a hearse? Echoes, shadows, friendly havoc. Ugly songbirds come to pluck..."

Watch here: