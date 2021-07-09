Watch video of Attacca Quartet’s new Flying Lotus rework ft. TOKiMONSTA

Multi-genre string ensemble Attacca Quartet are releasing their first album for Sony Classical, REAL LIFE, today (7/9). It features reimaginings of songs by Flying Lotus, Squarepusher, Louis Cole, Anne Müller, Daedelus, and Mid-Air Thief, aided, in some cases, by the producers themselves, as well as guest collaborator TOKiMONSTA. We're premiering the new video for "Remind U," a reworking of the Flying Lotus track that TOKiMONSTA features on.

"The Attacca Quartet reminds me why I love music," TOKiMONSTA says. "Even in their world, they break rules to further the boundaries of classical music. It was truly a pleasure to work with them and dabble in the genre that first introduced me to music as a child."

Nathan Schram, violinist in Attacca Quartet, adds, "I remember the first time I heard Flying Lotus’ music. It was a confusing combination of exhilaration, envy, and deep FOMO. His music is hyper-sophisticated, endlessly nuanced, and hits all the feels you didn’t know you had. It became one of my missions in life to find a way to bring this wild energy to our ever growing Attacca universe."

"Of the three FlyLo tracks on the album, 'Remind U' is the most gentle and sentimental - getting deep into that bitter sweet territory that is so hard to describe," Nathan continues. "Bringing TOKiMONSTA into the mix was the icing on the cake that brings the nostalgia all the way home."

Watch the video, and stream the whole album, below.

ATTACA QUARTET - REAL LIFE TRACKLIST

1.“Electric Pow Wow Drum" by The Halluci Nation

2."Real Life" by Louis Cole

3."Why?" by Mid-Air Thief

4."Clock Catcher" by Flying Lotus

5."Remind U (feat. TOKiMONSTA)" by Flying Lotus

6."Pilgrim Side Eye" by Flying Lotus

7."Xetaka 1 (feat. Squarepusher)" by Squarepusher

8."Holding Breadth (feat. Daedelus)" by Daedelus

9."Drifting Circles" by Anne Müller

10."More Love Less Hate" by Louis Cole